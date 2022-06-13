e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Mini truck runs over farmer, dies

The farmer, Dinesh Malviya, was sleeping next to his garlic crop which he had brought to sell at the Krishi Upaj Mandi, a police official said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old farmer sleeping on the footpath next to his crop in the Krishi Upaj Mandi (agri market) here in Mandsaur was killed as he was run over by a mini-truck in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The farmer, Dinesh Malviya, was sleeping next to his garlic crop which he had brought to sell at the Krishi Upaj Mandi, a police official said.

"Malviya was run over when the mini-truck driver was reversing the vehicle around 3:30 am. He died on the spot," YD Nagar police station's sub-inspector (SI) Avinash Kumar Soni said. The mini-truck was impounded and the driver arrested.

Read Also
Mandsaur: Security beefed up ahead of rural, urban polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMandsaur: Mini truck runs over farmer, dies

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar expresses strong displeasure over Sanjay Raut’s move to name and shame...

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar expresses strong displeasure over Sanjay Raut’s move to name and shame...

Panvel: After corporator makes videos of poor nullah cleaning work, civic body asks contractor to...

Panvel: After corporator makes videos of poor nullah cleaning work, civic body asks contractor to...

Uttar Pradesh: 19-yr-old arrested for objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: 19-yr-old arrested for objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath

MLC polls: Congress party’s rigid stand fades chances of unopposed state council election

MLC polls: Congress party’s rigid stand fades chances of unopposed state council election