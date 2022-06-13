Mandsaur: Mini truck runs over farmer, dies

Representative Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old farmer sleeping on the footpath next to his crop in the Krishi Upaj Mandi (agri market) here in Mandsaur was killed as he was run over by a mini-truck in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The farmer, Dinesh Malviya, was sleeping next to his garlic crop which he had brought to sell at the Krishi Upaj Mandi, a police official said.

"Malviya was run over when the mini-truck driver was reversing the vehicle around 3:30 am. He died on the spot," YD Nagar police station's sub-inspector (SI) Avinash Kumar Soni said. The mini-truck was impounded and the driver arrested.