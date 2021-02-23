Mandsaur: Member of Parliament meets Railway Board chairman for train stoppages, facilities

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta on Monday called on Railway Board chairman Sunit Sharma about train stoppages and facilities in the district. On February 11, he met railway minister Piyush Goyal and made him aware of the inconvenience faced by passengers. He demanded train stoppages.

He had a detailed discussion about the train stoppages and facilities with Sunit Sharma. He demanded stoppage at Shamgarh, Garoth, Suwasara for Bandra- Gorakhpur Avadh Express, stoppage at Shamgarh for Jaipur- Mysore, Jaipur- Coimbatore and Ratlam-Mathura train. He demanded stoppage at Suwasara and Garoth for Dehradun Express train.

Gupta said passengers have been facing trouble since corona outbreak as trains were stopped. Railway department is about to start trains again and many of them pass through his region.

Board chairman assured him to look into the matter. Gupta congratulated railway department for completing Ratlam-Chittorgarh electrification work. He also discussed railway expansion plans for Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.