Mandsaur: Manure transport scam reverberates in State Assembly

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government gave details about action taken into manure and wheat scam after BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia raised the issue in state assembly on Thursday.

During the discussion, it was revealed more than one dozen cooperative societies in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts didn’t receive manure from May to November 2020 during corona pandemic . The manure was distributed with subsidised grant.

In places like Malhargarh-Pipliya, District Central Cooperative Bank stopped the payment for transportation. Sisodia said farmers didn’t get manure on time and were forced to buy from markets at high prices. He said that government should investigate the matter on priority and take strict action against the guilty.

State cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadoriya said warehouse personnel and transporter are responsible for the scam. District marketing and logistics branch officer has lodged a complaint against watchman Thakurprasad Tiwari and his transporter son Kamal alias Tonu Tiwari at Pipliyamandi police station. The minister said further investigation is underway.