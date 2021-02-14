MANDSAUR: Man convicted of raping married woman ordered 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): A rape accused has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The order was passed by Second Additional Sessions Judge Nisha Gupta of Mandsaur against Amin Ajmeri on whom fine of Rs 5,000 was also slapped.

Prosecution media cell incharge Nitesh Krishnan said on January 13, 2015, the victim visited Nayi Abadi police station and lodged a complaint that she lives with her husband and two children in village Semli and is a daily wager. On January 11, 2015, her husband was out of village and her children were playing outside near the school. She was sitting alone outside the house when Allarakha arrived and forcefully took her to her brother-in law's house. When she raised alarm, he threatened to kill her and then raped her. He told her not to disclose the incident or else he would kill her.

She later told her husband and reached Vaydi Nagar police station for complaint. After investigation, charge sheet was presented in the court. Public prosecutor Kantilal Rathore argued the case on behalf of state government.