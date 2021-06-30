Mandsaur: Man convicted of raping 8-year-old daughter, 20 years of rigorous imprisonment ordered

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Third Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Bajolia on Tuesday sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped fine of Rs 5,000 for raping his 8-year-old daughter. Besides, the court asked District Legal Services Authority to get compensation for the girl under government scheme.

Thirty year-old Sanjay alias Sanju Suryavanshi, resident of Sitamau, has been convicted of rape. According to Deputy Director, prosecution, Bapu Singh Thakur, the complainant visited Sitamau police station on July 17, 2020, and lodged a plaint.

In her complaint, she said she lives near Sitamau and works as a labourer. She has two children. On July 16 at 9 pm, she took her elder daughter to nearby jungle for defecation where her daughter told her that father raped her a day before and asked her not to tell anyone.

When the victim's mother went home and asked her husband Sanjay about it, he threatened to kill her. She could not lodge a police complaint due to fear of threats. Later, she went to her parents’ house and lodged complaint with help of her father and brothers.The police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested Sanjay alias Sanju Suryavanshi.

The case was investigated by sub inspector Lakshmi Sisodia under guidance of the then Sitamau station incharge Amit Soni who presented the accused before the court after completing the investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Krishnan argued the case on behalf of state government.