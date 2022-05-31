Mandsaur: Mahila Congress leader booked for protest against liquor shop

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahila Congress Seva Dal president Anita Bhadoria and other women staged a non-violent protest against the liquor shop in the Sanjit Naka area recently. According to residents, women were especially facing problems because of the mentioned shop.

After the demonstration, legal action was taken against Bhadoria and others. In this matter, the delegation led by the district Congress president and former MLA Navkrishna Patil met the SP Anurag Sujania and demanded the cancellation of the notice and other legal proceedings.

On this occasion, city block Congress president and former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh, rural president Nandram Gurjar, and other officials were also present.

Later, Patil while talking to the media, "BJP is running two constitutions in one nation." He added, that earlier Uma Bharti had thrown stones at the liquor shop but no case was registered against it. This time Gandhiís method was used for protest, and then also a legal case was registered.