Mandsaur: Madarsa turns into Covid Care Centre in Khanpura village, treatment provided free of cost

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim community in Mandsaur district has lent a helping hand to the corona-infected patients. A 32-bed Covid Care Centre equipped with all the facilities has been started in Madarsa Anwarul Ulum Higher Secondary School in Khanpura village.

It all started 15 days back when the entire country was reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen. The Muslim residents collected Rs 20 lakh through a WhatsApp group to set up the centre. Patients get all the medical facilities after consulting the doctors.

All the beds are equipped with oxygen supply. The treatment and food are free of cost. After consulting Dr Saniya Rehman and Dr Yogendra Kothari, the patients are admitted at the centre. At present, there are 15 corona patients. Four have recovered and discharged.