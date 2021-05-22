Mandsaur: Lockdown extended till May 31 in city, administration warns action against offenders

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As per the directions of Additional District Collector Narendra Singh Rajawat, the lockdown has been extended in city till May 31.

The lockdown was imposed till May 24. Statutory action will be taken against the offenders.

Lately, the police administration has been strict over people roaming unnecessarily in town and in rural areas. Temporary jails have been set-up. Establishments running without permission have been sealed.

Transportation has been restricted and all the establishments have been closed for the last one month causing inconvenience to the residents.

However, this has forced many daily wagers out of work who are hardly able to manage their livelihood.

District Collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary have appealed to the residents to cooperate with the administration and comply with the corona guidelines.

Free medical kits are being distributed in villages and the improvement is visible. They also requested the residents to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.