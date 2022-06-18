Mandsaur: Kahar Bhoi community accuses BJP of ignoring it

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kahar Bhoi Samaj Vikas Samiti members protested at the BJP office, Mandsaur on Friday. As per the people of the community, the party did not give even a single ticket to candidates of the Kahar community for the upcoming panchayat and municipal council elections in Mandsaur. They said the community demanded only two tickets, but the BJP completely ignored their contribution and services for the past many years.

Aggrieved society men reached the BJP office and submitted a letter to BJP district general secretary Vijay Atwal. It was mentioned in the letter that samaj is a reliable vote bank of the party, even after this, they were ill-treated.

Samaj president Manohar Chauhan warned that if society was repeatedly treated like this, then soon it will take a decision in its interest. On this occasion, vice president Gopal Bathmi, secretary Lalchand Dodiya, and others were also present.