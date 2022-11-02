Mandsaur: Jan Abhiyan Parishad organises ‘Prabhat Pheri’ on MP foundation day

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of MP Foundation day, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad has organised a ‘Prabhat Pheri’. The Prabhat Pheri passed from four main places- Maharana Pratap Bus Stand, Ambedkar Chouraha, Azad Chouraha (Ghantaghar), Sardar Udham Singh Chauraha and ended up at Gandhi Chowk.

The participants of the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ were students of Nursing College, Excellence School, Squad Guide, Girls of Rani Laxmibai School, NCC Cadets, ASHA-Usha workers, Social Organisation representatives, City Development Officers and Navankur institutions. Various other dignitaries also participated in the event.

The municipality president, Ramadevi Gurjar gave her best wishes for the foundation day. Collector Gautam Singh said that Madhya Pradesh is reaching new heights in road, water, electricity, sanitation and education sectors under Swarnim Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of pride in itself. Along with this, he also said about Ladli Laxmi Upvan.

Meanwhile, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Madsaur, district co-ordinator, Trupti Vairagi, said that under Swarnim Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Foundation Day, the Prabhat Pheri was organised in every village by newly built committees.

During the programme, all participants were administered the oath of de-addiction by the cadets of Scouts and Guides.

The concluding speech was given by MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, in which, he said that in this Swarnim MP, in the field of education, CM Rise Schools will be at the forefront of providing better education. MP is in number 1 position in the field of education, health and cleanliness. The programme was hosted by the president of Swadhyay Manch, Brajesh Joshi and the vote of thanks was given by the secretary of the City Development Committee, Prakash Sisodia.

In the programme, the principal of Nursing College Mandsaur, Bansati Masih, District Education Officer Mandsaur, RL Carpenter, Principal of all schools, Sudip Das, Ashok Ratnawat, Surendra Kumar Ramawat, Ravind Kumar Dave, Dharampal Singh Devda, District Sports Officer Ashok Sharma, NCC District Convenor, Vijaysingh Purawat and Lieutenant Yogesh Patel was present.

