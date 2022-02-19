Mandsaur: Instead of employment, Modi government gave 'Hijab' issue to youth

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Former State cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Sonkatch assembly constituency Sajjan Singh Verma, on Saturday, attacked the Modi government at the Centre while discussing the current scenario prevailing in the country. The Congress leader said that the Modi government instead of fulfilling its promise to provide employment to the youth of the country has raked up issues like 'Hijab'.

This is nothing but a means to divert the attention of people from the government's failure in delivering poll promises. He was on a visit to the district Congress party office in Mandsaur.

On this occasion, the Mandsaur district in-charge Batu Shankar Joshi and district Congress president Nav Krishna Patil were also present.

Verma also launched a sharp attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhanís government in the state and said, that like the Modi government, the BJP government in the state has not done justice to the faith, the common people had put in them.

When media persons asked about former chief minister Digvijay Singh's comment of BJP doing business of Lord Ram's name in Ratlam, Verma supported Singh saying that BJP uses Lord Ramaís name for its own interest. They do not have any intention of taking inspiration from Lord Ramís character. They resort to Ram's name but their conduct is like Ravan, Verma added.

Replying to whether the BJP government had managed to fulfil public expectations, Verma said that Shivraj Singh Chauhan had failed to fulfil public expectations and that is why the public voted against the BJP in 2018, but they managed to reclaimed power with the help of horse-trading and other corrupt practices.

He claimed that Congress will perform well in the assembly elections in five states and the public will teach a lesson to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Verma appreciated the efforts of the District Congress president Patil, in rebuilding the party office.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:14 PM IST