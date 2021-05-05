Mandsaur: Injured, abandoned camel brought to gaushala for treatment, was starving on highway for past 2 days

Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): Gau Arogya Seva Samiti came to the rescue of an year-old injured camel, which was starving on roadside for 2 days near Suthod Dera in Malhargarh tehsil on Mhow-Neemuch highway, about 22 km from here.

On receiving information on WhatsApp, organisation head Om Barodia and his team reached the site and brought the seriously injured camel in a private vehicle to Gaushala here on Tuesday where its treatment is on.

The camel was hit by a vehicle, which fractured its legs. It was unable to walk. “Its front leg and back leg have been fractured. The place where the legs are fractured cannot be joined and it will have to spend life in this condition only. The camel is one-year-old,” Barodia said.

He said traders bring camels who abandon them when they get injured. “Action should be taken against such people. Before entering the state, the state should have full information about them. Their accountability for the camels must be ensured,” he added.