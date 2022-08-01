Mandsaur: In Anjana vs Anjana fight, legitimacy comes to the fore

Representative pic

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Anasuya, wife of Kiran Kumar Anjana filed a petition before the court of Mandsaur sub-divisional officer Bihari Singh demanding to declare elections of Kusum alias Kusha Bai Anjana null and void.

Notably, Anasuya lost to Kusum by a margin of only 47 votes in Malyakher Kheda gram panchayat’s sarpanch election. Upset with her defeat, Anasuya through her advocate Dr Raghvendra Singh filed a petition accusing gross irregularities in voters' list as well as election functioning in the area.

In her petition, Anasuya made 10 respondents, including a tehsildar. Not only a petition, but Anasuya Anjana also lodged her complaint at Nahargarh police station.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 10. According to information, petitioner Anasuya who was defeated in the sarpanch election from village Mallyakherkheda panchayat of Mandsaur district by only 47 votes filed under section 122 of Madhya Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Village Swaraj Act 1993 and Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election Rules, 1995.

Referring to various sections in the petition, a total of 10 respondents have been mentioned, including her opponent Kusum alias Kusha Bai Anjana, her husband Jaspalsingh Anjana, gram panchayat secretary Bherulal Malviya, Anganwadi worker Pushpa Prajapat, Sugan Chouhan and Pappu Bai along with a presiding officer of booth No 132 to 135 and returning officer assistant tehsildar, Mandsaur.

In her petition, Anasuya accused respondents No 1 to 6 of forgery, conspiracy and tampering with the entire voter list of the gram panchayat to help her opponent win the elections.

She claimed that the names of 60 permanent residents have been removed from the voters' list without any reason. Besides, the names of the presently elected sarpanch Kusum’s family are included in the electoral rolls twice and thrice as well as in the Palvai gram panchayat as well.

She claimed that the family members of Kusum voted at two places on the same day in Mallyakherkheda as well as Palvai gram panchayats.

There were huge irregularities in voting and counting of votes, she said.

Anasuya added that even during the counting, her opponents deliberately got about 200 ballot papers cancelled which were supposed to be in her favour and as a result of that, she faced defeat by a margin of just 47 votes. She demanded the court declare the result null and void.