Mandsaur: Improve facilities at Pipla Mandi Covid centre, public participation committee ex-chief tells finance minister

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a letter written to state finance minister and area MLA Jagdish Devda on Sunday, former president of Public Participation Committee Chanchlesh Vyas said centre started by him in Piplia Mandi has been reduced to being a mere formality. About 5 patients have died there recently due to lack of oxygen and proper treatment.

He said about 70 patients have come for treatment in 100-bed Covid Centrebut there is no oxygen, medicines, doctors and sufficient staff. The government inaction is proving to be life-threatening.

“Because of this, the health department and municipal employees working with dedication at the centre are facing public outrage without their mistake,” he added. Vyas has demanded that sufficient oxygen should be arranged at the centre.

“People have donated stands for cylinders, you are requested to provide enough cylinders and oxygen so that the patients do not have to go to Mandsaur because more than 20 deaths are happening every day there, making it dreadful,” Vyas added.