Mandsaur: Hockey player Nirmala to represent state in junior nationals

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nirmala Vaskale, a promising hockey player from Mandsaur district has been selected in the state hockey team for the junior women's hockey national competition to be held in Andhra Pradesh, informed District Sports Officer Vijendra Deora. District Collector Gautam Singh congratulated her on being selected in the state team.

Deora told that her selection was done on the basis of her excellent performance in the ongoing national camp in Jabalpur.

The competition will be held from March 26 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Nirmala has represented Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Bharat several times in sub-junior, junior national competitions and is currently undergoing training at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Guwahati, Assam.

Nirmala did her schooling from the School of Excellence in Mandsaur and started playing hockey from class 9th from here.

Nirmala has been a regular player of the Hockey Feeder Center run by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Nirmala's father Vikram Vaskale is working in the police department in Mandsaur itself.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:37 PM IST