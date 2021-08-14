Mandsaur: Give 10 pattas to farmers, increase price too, Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta to state Finance Minister

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta submitted a 25-point memorandum to state Finance Minister regarding Opium Policy of 2021-22.

In the meeting organised in Delhi on Thursday regarding new opium policy for 2021-22, MP Gupta said that it should be framed keeping in mind farmers’ interests. Under the new policy, farmers should be given 10 pattas and price of opium too should be increased so that farmers could benefit in the time of economic crisis. MP Gupta also submitted a 25-point memorandum to state Finance Minister Pankaj Choudhary.

He also gave many suggestions during the meeting. He said that pattas should be distributed on time. He said that farmers should be given licenses before September 30 so that farming could start on time. He said that farmers lose their license whenever their crops are stolen or destroyed by Nilgai, so the government should think in this regard too. After the death of opium farmers their heirs are either confused or disputes rise, this problem should also be resolved. He suggested that quality of opium should be tested in Neemuch laboratory from this year itself.

He said that poppy husks should be exempted from the NDPS Act. He said that farmers who voluntarily leave opium farming should be included in this year’s licensing process if they demand so. The farmers who lost their licenses due to hail in 2013-14 and have documents to support their losses, should also be included in the process of licensing.

He demanded that the licenses cancelled before 1999 should be renewed. Apart from these he also presented other demands. State Finance Minister Pankaj Choudhary, joint secretary revenue Ritvik Ranjan Pandey, director Narcotics Dinesh Baudh, commissioner Narcotics Rajesh Dhebre, MP CP Joshi and others were present in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:35 PM IST