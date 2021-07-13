Mandsaur: Garoth janpad panchayat employees submit memorandum for FIR against people behind sub engineer’s suicide

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): All the employees working in janpad panchayat and secretaries of gram panchayat submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Pankaj Jat on Monday, which was addressed to Chief Secretary and Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

They demanded that an FIR be registered against people who abetted suicide of sub engineer of the Panchayat and Rural Development department. They also said that non-financial demands of all the organisations of United Front be met within 7 days.

The demonstrators reached SDM office in the form of a rally after staging a sit-in. All the 12 organisations of Garoth Janpad Panchayat (CEO Union, Panchayat Secretary Organisation / Engineer / Diploma Association, PCO Organisation, District / District Employees Organisation, MGNREGA Employees, SBM Organisation, Employment assistant organisations etc) joined protest and submitted memorandum.

On July 12, all the gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and district panchayat employees were mass leave. They said that if the demands mentioned in memorandum are not accepted, there will launch statewide strike and go on mass leave from July 19.