Mandsaur: Garoth Hospital gets Oxygen plant

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): An Oxygen Plant was inaugurated by Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung on Sunday. Dung addressed the programme and said that soon facilities at par with District Hospital will be available in Government Hospital Garoth.

“I will meet the Chief Minister to get required facilities approved for Hospital in Garoth,” he added.

On my insistence a sports stadium is being constructed here and Garoth will be developed as mini Goa, he added.

Sudhir Gupta, district president Nanalal Atolia, District Cooperative Bank former president Madanlal Rathore, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, former MLA Chander Singh District and Collector Manoj Pushp were present. A plantation programme was also organised.

Guests were welcomed by SDM Dr VK Verma, tehdildar Panjak Jaat, naib tehsildar Nagesh Pawar, CMO Pawan Kumar and others. Programme was conducted by Umrao Singh Chouhan and Satish Sharma proposed vote of thanks.