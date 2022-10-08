Mandsaur: Food samples collected to check adulteration ahead of Diwali

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Diwali festival with the objective to prevent people from consuming adulterated and unhygienic food, the administration inspected prominent food joints in Dalauda village of Mandsaur district.

Food safety officials on Friday inspected three food shops in Mandsaur. Samples were also collected from shops in order to assess the quality of food. Giving information, food safety officer BS Jamod said that in a special drive against adulteration, samples of milk and paneer have been collected from Shree Ram Milk Dairy located near Teacher’s colony in Dalauda.

Samples of milk products- milk, curd and paneer have been collected from Rajasthani Family Restaurant located on Mhow-Neemuch road in Daluda whereas samples of maize and flour have been taken from Rajputana dhaba in Banikhedi village of Dalauda. Shop owners have been instructed to maintain sanitation and quality ahead of Diwali. Samples have been sent to State Food Laboratory, Bhopal for further testing, reports are awaited. The entire staff of food department was seen during the inspection drive.

Jamod added that if any shop is found selling adulterated or unhygienic foods, necessary action would be taken against the guilty.