e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMandsaur: Food baskets given to patients as part of TB-free campaign 

Mandsaur: Food baskets given to patients as part of TB-free campaign 

PM Modi has set an ambitious goal of making India TB-free by 2025, five years ahead of the global target for eliminating this disease

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Inner Wheel Club of Mandsaur Dashpur on Thursday distributed nutritional food baskets to TB patients.During this, chief medical and health officer AK Nakum, president of Inner Wheel Club of Mandsaur and secretary Megha Porwal, district tuberculosis officer Mandsaur, Dr ML Kashyap and other officials were present.

PM Modi has set an ambitious goal of making India TB-free by 2025, five years ahead of the global target for eliminating this disease. In this context, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on September 9, 2022. As a part of which, the distribution of food baskets by public representatives of the district, corporate sector, social workers, NGOs, societies, all government / non-government employees can be a useful strategy to help TB patients during their treatment as they require good quality nutrition to reduce infection. 

Read Also
MP: Indore teaches its secret of Cleanest city in India to Lucknow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital remove pregnant woman’s brain tumour

Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital remove pregnant woman’s brain tumour

Pipalrawan: Anganwadi supervisor pulled up for absence at Ladli Laxmi programme

Pipalrawan: Anganwadi supervisor pulled up for absence at Ladli Laxmi programme

MP: 170 bags of fertiliser seized in Sardarpur, 2 booked

MP: 170 bags of fertiliser seized in Sardarpur, 2 booked

Mandsaur: Food baskets given to patients as part of TB-free campaign 

Mandsaur: Food baskets given to patients as part of TB-free campaign 

Mandsaur: Pashupatinath Mahadev fair inaugurated

Mandsaur: Pashupatinath Mahadev fair inaugurated