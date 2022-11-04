Mandsaur: Food baskets given to patients as part of TB-free campaign 

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Inner Wheel Club of Mandsaur Dashpur on Thursday distributed nutritional food baskets to TB patients.During this, chief medical and health officer AK Nakum, president of Inner Wheel Club of Mandsaur and secretary Megha Porwal, district tuberculosis officer Mandsaur, Dr ML Kashyap and other officials were present.

PM Modi has set an ambitious goal of making India TB-free by 2025, five years ahead of the global target for eliminating this disease. In this context, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on September 9, 2022. As a part of which, the distribution of food baskets by public representatives of the district, corporate sector, social workers, NGOs, societies, all government / non-government employees can be a useful strategy to help TB patients during their treatment as they require good quality nutrition to reduce infection.

