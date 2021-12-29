Mandsaur: Five from Mandsaur to compete at Asian Taekwondo Championship

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Five taekwondo players from Mandsaur district were selected for the Asian Taekwondo Championship which is being held in Delhi between December 29 and 31.

Mandsaur District Taekwondo Association president Suresh Bhati said Taekwondo coach of Mandsaur district and Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo Association treasurer Gagan Kuril has been appointed as the head coach of the India team at the Asian Championship.

Those who were picked for the championship include Tulsi Bairagi, Tushar Gurjar, Aarav Joshi, Neha Ranodia, Sonu Meghwal.

