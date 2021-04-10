Mandsaur: Farmers object to hike in fertilisers, demand old rates in Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The hike of price of fertilisers has proved to be double whammy for farmers amid Covid-19. The release of new price list has increased troubles of farmers and also people earning livelihood from agriculture sector.

According to new circular issued by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), fertiliser will cost Rs 1900 instead of Rs1200, NPK fertiliser will cost Rs 1775 instead of Rs 1150, NPK fertiliser will cost Rs 1350 instead of Rs 950.

Farmers Shyamlal Jokchand of village Pipliyamandi, Shivsharan Singh Sisodia of village Majesara told Free Press that the increase in diesel prices, non-procurement of produce on MSP, low opium prices have already affected the farmers adversely. Besides, they are struggling to get agricultural implements, seeds, medicines etc. The hike in cost of fertilisers will put them in deep trouble, they said.

Congress leaders and farmers’ organisations have demanded withdrawal of price hike and have threatened to launch agitation if their demand is not met. The new price list of fertilisers was released on April 7 while it was implemented from April 1. According to marketing director Yogendra Kumar, the fertiliser stock before the price increase declaration will be sold at old rates.