Mandsaur farmers hold massive protest at Jantar Mantar

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers from Mandsaur reached Delhi to participate in a massive protest called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups at Jantar Mantar on Monday who were protesting over the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

The protest was led by farmer leaders including convenor of United Kisan Morcha, Shivkumar Kakkaji, convenor, Jagdeep Singh Dallewal, Shankar Jarekar from Maharashtra and others. Farmers led by National Farmer Mazdoor Federation’s Mandsaur district president, Mahesh Vyas also participated in the protest in support of various demands raised by farm unions.

Addressing the farmers, Vyas said that the farmers are resentful as they are unable to recover the input costs, and many are choosing to throw away onions and garlic unable to meet even the transportation costs. Among their various demands, farmers want Rs 3k bonus on each quintal of garlic and Rs 1k on each quintal on onions. They also demand an immediate payment of pending onion dues during 2019-20, legal guarantee on MSP, justice for the victims’ families in Lakhimpur Kheri, martyr status for farmers who died at the Tikri border during protest with various other demands of Mandsaur district.