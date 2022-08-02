e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Expansion of cities all-around prisons pose security threat, says DG Jail

DG concerned over excessive number of inmates in jail

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): “The expansion of cities all around the prisons could lead to a security situation,” said IPS Arvind Kumar, Director General, Jail and Correctional Services, MP.

He made the above remark while having a round of discussion with the media on his Mandsaur visit. For safety purposes, the jails should be located far away from densely populated cities.

He expressed concern over the capacities of prisons with many of them having more prisoners than capacity. Giving an example of Mandsaur, the DG said, Mandsaur District Jail can hold 260 prisoners but it has 612 inmates.

The number of captives is increasing by 4-5 per cent every year and the government must work towards resolving the space crunch.

There is a proposal in the pipeline to build large jails through the housing board, he said.

Regarding the development of Jails, he informed that the administration is planning to install a canteen inside the prison premises. Talking about the behaviour of the accused in jails, he said that there are fewer cases of dreaded criminals terrorizing other prisoners of the state.

DG Arvind favoured releasing criminals on parole as much as possible so that they remain in touch with their families and don't lose their mental stability. He widely accepted that corruption is prevalent inside jails and informed about the measures being taken to control it

On this occasion, Tesla Company MD Manish Maru offered to supply LED TV sets inside the prisons as per the requirements.

