Mandsaur: Encroachments razed on land worth Rs 2.5 cr in district

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Teams of administration and police, led by sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Shiva in a joint action razed illegal structures erected on government land. The value of land on which encroachments have been removed is around Rs 2.5 crores.

According to the information, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be visiting Mandsaur's district on Sunday. Hence, before his arrival, the administration wants to clear illegally occupied areas.

Under the anti-Mafia campaign launched by the state government, two major actions were carried out. Firstly, 13 illicit shops constructed at SiddhiVinayak colony behind the police station were removed. These shops were built by Pradeep Chandwani and Jagdeesh Pagwani.

Secondly, land worth Rs one crore, located at Arihant Vihar Colony near Laduna was also freed from the clutches of the Mafia. It was unlawfully occupied by coloniser Pankaj Jain. Together both the lands cost Rs 2.5 crores. A case has been registered at Sitamau Municipal Council and Grampanchayat, Laduna.

ALSO READ CM Chouhan to visit Mandsaur tomorrow

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:53 PM IST