Mandsaur: Elections of Vidyut Mandal Kamgar Co-operative Society held

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The elections to the Board of Directors of Vidyut Mandal Kamgar Sahakari Credit Sanstha Maryadit, Mandsaur were held here at Narsinghpura Road, Mandsaur on Tuesday. Jamlia Panel recorded a historic win.

As per details, the Board of Directors of the organization has 11 members. Out of this, two posts are reserved for women, one post remained vacant, while Jamlia Panel's Reena Somkunwar was elected unopposed on the other post.

Laxman Khatki of Jamlia Panel defeated Rajendra Borana by 48 votes and won the post reserved for Scheduled Caste by securing 87 votes.

Among members of Jamlia Panel, Jagdish Sunwania got 82 votes, Gopal Jamlia secured 89 votes, Dwarkesh Joshi secured 102 votes whereas Vijay Bahadur Sharma got 41 votes, Dinesh Dhanotia got 38 votes, Devilal Sharma got 37 votes and Ashok Gamer could get only 33 votes to the unreserved category.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh district members Ashok Ramawat, Chandrakant Sharma, Anil Shrotriya, district president Rakesh Sharma, Manohar Khatwad and Sandeep Singh Shaktawat accorded a warm welcome to newly elected members and presented bouquets to them.

