e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Elections of Vidyut Mandal Kamgar Co-operative Society held

Out of this, two posts are reserved for women, one post remained vacant, while Jamlia Panel's Reena Somkunwar was elected unopposed on the other post.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The elections to the Board of Directors of Vidyut Mandal Kamgar Sahakari Credit Sanstha Maryadit, Mandsaur were held here at Narsinghpura Road, Mandsaur on Tuesday. Jamlia Panel recorded a historic win.

As per details, the Board of Directors of the organization has 11 members. Out of this, two posts are reserved for women, one post remained vacant, while Jamlia Panel's Reena Somkunwar was elected unopposed on the other post.

Laxman Khatki of Jamlia Panel defeated Rajendra Borana by 48 votes and won the post reserved for Scheduled Caste by securing 87 votes.

Among members of Jamlia Panel, Jagdish Sunwania got 82 votes, Gopal Jamlia secured 89 votes, Dwarkesh Joshi secured 102 votes whereas Vijay Bahadur Sharma got 41 votes, Dinesh Dhanotia got 38 votes, Devilal Sharma got 37 votes and Ashok Gamer could get only 33 votes to the unreserved category.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh district members Ashok Ramawat, Chandrakant Sharma, Anil Shrotriya, district president Rakesh Sharma, Manohar Khatwad and Sandeep Singh Shaktawat accorded a warm welcome to newly elected members and presented bouquets to them.

Read Also
Bhopal: Assistant professor at government institution arrested on charges of raping student
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMandsaur: Elections of Vidyut Mandal Kamgar Co-operative Society held

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Undergraduate students launch city's first live streaming azaan app - Al-Islaah; here's all...

Mumbai: Undergraduate students launch city's first live streaming azaan app - Al-Islaah; here's all...

Mumbai: 5-star hotel 'The Lalit' receives hoax bomb threat; 2 detained in Gujarat by police

Mumbai: 5-star hotel 'The Lalit' receives hoax bomb threat; 2 detained in Gujarat by police

J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Katra

J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Katra

Shinde camp vs Thackeray faction: CM orders probe by Anti Corruption Bureau in delimitation of BMC...

Shinde camp vs Thackeray faction: CM orders probe by Anti Corruption Bureau in delimitation of BMC...

Mumbai: Police personnel from BDD chawls to get home at nominal prices, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Police personnel from BDD chawls to get home at nominal prices, says Devendra Fadnavis