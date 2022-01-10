e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

Mandsaur: Dr Himanshu bags 11th national honour in Kota

The honour of 'Kota Pride' for continuous service of blood donation was given to Dr Himanshu in the field of blood donation, plasma supply during the Covid period. Local MLA present as a guest.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Himanshu Yajurvedi, who has done excellent work in blood donation for the last 22 years and district hospitalís in-charge manager got 11th National Honour in Kota, Rajasthan recently. National conference and felicitation programme was organised under the aegis of HSF Blood Donation Jeevandan Samiti, Kota. Eighty ìRakt Mitrasî from 23 states of the country attended in the event where in Dr Himanshu represented Madhya Pradesh and received the honour.

The honour of 'Kota Pride' for continuous service of blood donation was given to Dr Himanshu in the field of blood donation, plasma supply during the Covid period. Local MLA present as a guest.

It is noteworthy that Dr Himanshu has donated blood 47 times so far and also provides blood easily to patients all over India through "Blood on Call" organisation on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Earlier, Dr Himanshu has been honoured with two state-level, 10 national and one international award.

Along with this, Dr Himanshu adopted 48 children with Thalassemia disease in Mandsaur district as "Blood Guardian". Blood for them is arranged every 15 days. Blood donation camps are also organised with the help of many organizations to ensure that the supply remains constant.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Acharya Shankar’s statue to connect Madhya Pradesh to whole world, says Chief Minister Bhopal: Acharya Shankar’s statue to connect Madhya Pradesh to whole world, says Chief Minister
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
Advertisement