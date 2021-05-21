Mandsaur: DMA sanctions crores for flood control projects

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait, the Disaster Management Authority has sanctioned flood control projects.

The DMA has cleared projects worth Rs 15 crore in Mandsaur to construct a sump well and a pump house at Dhulkot Dam and Kila Road.

Congress member MH Sheikh and BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya have been pressing for the said projects.

A sewer costing Rs 56 lakh will be constructed from Bhuakhedi to City Council.

On the recommendation of MLA Jagdish Devda, the DMA Rs 3, 92, 95,000 for projects in Malhargarh, Narayangarh and Pipaliya Mandi. This includes Rs 2,24,00,000 for the sewer construction in Narayangarh, Rs 1,20, 00,000 for RCC sewer and box culvert construction in Malhargarh and Rs 56, 95,000 for culvert in Pipaliya Mandi.