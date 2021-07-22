Mandsaur: District non-government school organisation demand reopening of all schools from class 1 to 12

Mandsaur: District non-government school organisation submitted a memorandum to the Chief Member of Crisis Committee and senior MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya and demanded to open all the schools from class 1 to 12 simultaneously.

In the memorandum given to the MLA, he said that due to the closure of private schools for the last one and a half years due to Covid 19, many schools in the state have been closed and many are on the verge of closure.

Children and parents studying in schools especially in rural areas are unable to study online.

"From time to time they have lodged their complain to us. We also want to bring this matter to your attention through our organisation. All the schools from class 1 to 12 should also be opened together. All the schools will follow the guidelines of Covid 19 very carefully, adopting all the safety norms."

On this occasion, the patron of the organiSation Himmat Dangi, district president Rupesh Parik, district general secretary Sher Mohammad Khan, and many school operators were present.