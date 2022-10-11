Mandsaur: Dengue kills infant, 7 other cases detected

Representational pic |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): An infant has died due to dengue while undergoing treatment in Mandsaur.The first dengue fever casualty in the year has been reported from the district on Tuesday as a 14-month-old baby died while undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Mandsaur.

The officials said that the 14-month-old baby named Sidhhi hailing from Kammakhedi village in Sitamau tehsil had episodes of fever. Father Ambalal Sharma consulted neighbourhood doctors from where she was referred to a private hospital. Following three days of treatment, the child could not recover and succumbed to her ailment. This is the first dengue death so far this year.

Cases†of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria are gradually†rising†in Mandsaur towards the end of monsoon. While it rains continuously, breeding grounds overflow. Once the downpour subsides, mosquitoes start breeding and cases of malaria and dengue increases.

Malaria officer Deepika Pathak said that 7 other cases of dengue have been detected in the district. Citizens must take all precautions to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes as the number of dengue and malaria cases are increasing in the city. Civil surgeon Dr DK Sharma advised that treatment should not be delayed because it leads to complications and risk of death. Residents should prevent mosquito breeding in their homes and surrounding areas.