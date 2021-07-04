Mandsaur: Crows feed on dead cow as it starves to death at city’s biggest gaushala

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Gopal Krishna gaushala, city’s biggest cow shelter, is in a bad condition. “Here, cows are dying of hunger and thirst. Worse, their carcasses are not disposed of. There is resentment among people due to this,” Indian Gau Raksha Vahini Mandsaur unit vice president Mahesh Enia Kumawat said.

On Friday, something strange was seen at Shri Gopal Krishna Gaushala, he said. When their team went to feed cows, they saw two dead cows, intestines of one of the cows had come out. Crows were feeding on this cow's body. When the team members informed guard, action was taken.

Kumawat said district administration should pay attention to cow shelter. “Neither cows nor calves get fodder, water and treatment on time. Cows are dying in agony,” he added. The cow shelter management committee disposed of dead cows only after video went viral on social media.