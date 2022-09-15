Mandsaur: Cops record statement of woman who embraced Hinduism to marry 

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Jodhpur police on Thursday visited Mandsaur and recorded a statement of Ishika (earlier Ikra) after her father lodged her missing complaint there.

Notably, Ishika, 19, who hails from Jodhpur city of Rajasthan embraced Hinduism before marrying a Hindu boy Rahul Verma at Goddess Gayatri temple here in Mandsaur on last Friday.

The couple hails from Jodhpur city of Rajasthan and happily solemnised their wedding in presence of Chetan Singh (before Jafar Sheikh), who recently embraced the Sanatan Dharma in Mandsaur and other priests at the temple.

Meanwhile, her father lodged her missing complaint there. After getting information about her whereabouts through different sources, a team of Jodhpur police rushed to Mandsaur to record her statement.

On Thursday, both Ishika and her husband Rahul reached Mandsaur Kotwali police station at around 11 am, where the couple recorded their statement in a closed room.

In their statement, the couple admitted that they chose each other without anyoneís pressure. The girl also said that she embraced Hinduism of her own will, without anyoneís pressure and now she wanted to live along with her husband and in-laws.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chen Singh informed that the girlís father has lodged her missing report at Nagori Gate police station. Acting on the complaint, we came to know that she is in Mandsaur and got married to a boy who belongs to a different religion. We recorded the coupleís statement and both are adults and want to stay together and donít want to go to Jodhpur.

On security to the couple, ASI Singh added that if they sought police security, it will be provided