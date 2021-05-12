Mandsaur: Contractor blacklisted due to irresponsible behaviour, health department issues order

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Civil surgeon Mandsaur Dr Pippal on Tuesday blacklisted the Messrs Ex-Servicemen Security and Manpower Firm for negligence and not improving the work even after getting several notices.

In addition, the firm has also been disqualified for housekeeping and working in government health institutions in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Through the e-tender, the District Hospital Mandsaur had selected the agency for cleanliness and security in the District Hospital.

Due to continuous negligence, the show cause notice was given to concerned on administrative grounds. Even after this, there was no improvement in their work.

The activities of the firm tarnished the image of hospital administration and the work system suffered a setback. Neither the salaries were paid on time by the firm concerned, nor were sufficient outsourcing staff hired as needed.

Apart from this, neither machines were being used nor uniforms were made available to employees. Keeping in mind the situation arising in the district hospital handling Covid-19, the Chief Medical and Health Officer and District Administration were apprised by the Civil Surgeon cum Chief Hospital Superintendent, Dr Pippal.