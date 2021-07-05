Mandsaur: Congressmen torch effigy of Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gandhi Square

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party workers torched effigy of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit here on Monday. They said he forgot to garland the statue of former union minister Madhavrao Scindia and added that he is not only guilty of defection but also forgot allegiance to his late father.

Congress activists reached district panchayat premises and garlanded the statue of Madhavrao Scindia and denounced Jyotiraditya. City Block Congress president Mohammad Hanif Shaikh, district Congress spokesperson Suresh Bhati, Sanjay Jain and other Congress activists were present on the occasion.

Congress protested the visit of Scindia in city. To express disregard, they raised slogans against him. Many Congress activists were arrested. Some of them torched his effigy at Gandhi Square.