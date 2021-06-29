Mandsaur: Congressmen submit memorandum to protest corruption in Chambal drinking water scheme

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In spite of getting two drinking water schemes for the area, a memorandum addressed to district collector was handed over to Chief Municipal Officer on Monday while protesting that residents get drinking water once in three days.

Led by District Congress president Navkrishna Patil, Congressmen gathered at Gandhi Square and alleged that state government allowed corruption to take place in implementation of different projects including Chambal drinking water scheme.

They alleged that state government has not provided relief to people as promised amidst crippling health services when second corona wave peaked.

In a rally, Congressmen reached municipal office from Gandhi Square where City Block Congress president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh read out the memorandum.