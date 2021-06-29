Mandsaur: Congressmen submit memorandum to protest corruption in Chambal drinking water scheme

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In spite of getting two drinking water schemes for the area, a memorandum addressed to district collector was handed over to Chief Municipal Officer on Monday while protesting that residents get drinking water once in three days.
Led by District Congress president Navkrishna Patil, Congressmen gathered at Gandhi Square and alleged that state government allowed corruption to take place in implementation of different projects including Chambal drinking water scheme.
They alleged that state government has not provided relief to people as promised amidst crippling health services when second corona wave peaked.
In a rally, Congressmen reached municipal office from Gandhi Square where City Block Congress president Mohammad Hanif Sheikh read out the memorandum.
The women Congress leaders handed over pitchers to CMO Premkumar Suman while many other members banged pots at the municipal office gate. The women leaders alleged that Chambal drinking water scheme had promised to provide water twice a day but water is being supplied once in three days. They said residents pay for 30 days of water supply but get it for 10 days.
In memorandum, local Congress unit demanded investigation into corruption committed in Chambal drinking water scheme. Besides, other issues were highlighted including lease renewal, taxes levied by municipal council for April, May and June.
Those present on the occasion inlcuded State Congress general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Youth Congress state general secretary Somil Nahata, SC cell district president Tarun Khichi among other party office bearers and activists.
