Mandsaur: Congressmen launch Jal Satyagraha demanding Shivana purification

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Congress party workers launched a jal satyagraha demanding purification of Shivana river.

Congress secretary Surendra Kumawat, INTUC district general secretary Anita Bhadauria and many other Congress workers were present on the bank of Shivana river.

On this occasion, Kumawat said that earlier the Shivana river flowing near Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple was clean. But today the condition of the river that has become polluted is horrible.

Due to the continuous failure of the local public representatives, the Shivna river has become polluted today and has turned into a drain. Water hyacinth can be seen in plenty in the river.

But people in a position of authority are not doing anything. The holy Shivana is losing its existence, the Congressmen lamented.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:06 PM IST