Mandsaur: Congress leaders hear plight of opium farmers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders undertook field visits on Saturday to take stock of the standing opium crop in the area.

Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, Congress leader Man Singh Chouhan, Sarfaraz Meo, city Congress president Vishnu Farkya, block Congress general secretary Dinesh Gupta Kacharia and others were present.

The aggrieved farmers informed the leaders that the opium crop was getting damaged due to non-favourable weather in the region. The opium-producing farmers are worried whether they will be able to meet the government-designated minimum yield due to the poor weather. On top of that, marauding nilgais are also damaging the standing crop. The farmers said they get very little return from the crop even though they have to put in a lot of effort.

Farmer Kalidas of Tilakheda village said that even after sowing high-quality seeds, spraying expensive insecticides and ensuring regular weeding, the crop suffered diseases like Khakharia and Kalimassi, resulting in shrunk leaves. He further said that his lease is in the CPS method, and he is concerned whether he will get the licence to produce opium next year if he gives lesser than the average yield to the narcotics department.

Anil Sharma said the government and the Narcotics department often neglect the plight of farmers and their agitation for legitimate demands. Sharma also demanded to involve the representatives of opium growing farmers during the making of the opium policy.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:35 PM IST