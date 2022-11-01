e-Paper Get App
Mandsaur: Congress demonstrates to raise issues of opium cultivators

In the memorandum, Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma alleged corruption in the new opium policy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Congress workers led by district Congress president Navkrishna Patil handed over a memorandum to Narcotics Officer Anil Kumar addressing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman about issues related to opium cultivators and rampant corruption in the Narcotics Department.

Concentrated poppy straw (CPS) technology for extraction system should be abolished and should be replaced by the traditional system the memorandum demanded

The charter of demands included changing the criteria of the new government policy on opium 2022 for issuing the licence to opium growers, increasing the price of opium to Rs 50,000, to measure plants from the root.

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodiya told that opium farmers in the region are in distress over the new policies which are neither feasible nor sustainable. He urged the officers and employees of the Narcotics Department to work with complete transparency and clarity, failing which Congress would hold massive demonstration against the department.

Youth Congress state vice president Saumil Nahta, Congress leaders Vipin Jain, Bhopal Singh Solanki, Raghvendra Singh Tomar, Badrilal Dhakad besides other party workers were also present.

