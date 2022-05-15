Mandsaur: Congress demands OBC quota in local body polls

MANDSAUR (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers on Friday handed over a memorandum to naib tehsildar Rajshree Thakur addressed to Governor Mangubhai Patel and demanded reservation for the other backward classes (OBCs) in local bodies elections.

The memorandum was delivered by district backward class president Deepak Singh Gurjar. The memorandum referred to the recent Supreme Court order on panchayat elections without OBC reservation. They also expressed resentment over frequent power cuts in the summer season in the name of load shedding.

District president Navkrishna Patil, state general secretary Mahendra Gurjar, city president Hanif Sheikh, scheduled castes &tribes district president Sandeep Salod, district general secretary Manjit Singh Mani, Dhandadka block president Kishore Goyal, state backward class vice president Abhishek Patidar, former NSUI district president Sunil Baser, district Seva Dal president Dilip Deora, Youth INTUC district president Surendra Kumawat, and other Congress leaders were also present.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:56 PM IST