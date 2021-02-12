MANDSAUR: City Congress demands release of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana installments, leaders stage demonstration

Suwasara (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress leaders staged demonstration at city council office on Thursday to protest against non-payment of installments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). They surrounded the building and submitted a memorandum to Suwasara tehsildar Kavita Kadhel, which was addressed to collector.

For past nine months, PMAY beneficiaries haven’t received even first installment. Those who have received the first installment before, haven’t received the second installment.

The Congress party leaders lashed out at city council, state government, BJP and cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang. Former Suwasara assembly candidate of Congress Rakesh Patidar alleged that when Dang wanted votes he promised that soon after the elections, all the pending installments would be released. But six months have passed and nothing has been done in this regard.

Chief Municipal Officer Sanjay Rathod assured that installments will be released to beneficiaries within two weeks. Rathod said there are 426 beneficiaries under PMAY of whom 110 are new while 316 have to receive second installment.

Youth Congress assembly speaker Rahul Jain, Girish Verma, Jagdish Rathod, Deepak Goswami and other Congress activists were present on the occasion along with PMAY beneficiaries.