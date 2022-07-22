e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: CBSE Class 10, 12 results out; Shri Sai Public School achieves 100% result

The cooperation of the school administration, teachers, parents, and the tireless hard work of the students is responsible for this result.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Shri Sai Public School, Daloda have once again secured a hundred per cent results in the Central Board of secondary education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board examinations which were announced on Friday.

The cooperation of the school administration, teachers, parents, and the tireless hard work of the students is responsible for this result. On this achievement, the director of the institution Mohsin Akhtar, principal Ramachandran Nair, former principal Sushmita Das teachers, and the entire school family congratulated all the students and their families on their success by wishing for their bright future.

Manisha Patidar secured the first position with 94.33 per cent. Aarti Patidar and Bittu Kunwar secured the second position with 93.67 per cent in class 12th. Divyanshi Kelwa stood third with 90.83 per cent marks. In Class 10th, Anil Kalar stood first with 86.6 per cent, Piyush Kumawat stood second with 85.2 per cent, while Saurabh Yadav stood third with 84.4 per cent.

