Mandsaur: CBI arrests I-T officer for accepting bribe of Rs 5L

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an income tax officer at Mandsaur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The complainant had alleged that his firm is engaged in the manufacturing of electric switches in Maharashtra, however, income tax assessment of the said firm was being done at the income tax office at Mandsaur (MP). According to an official statement, it was further alleged that the I-T officer, whose name is Ramgopal Prajapati, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,00,000 and threatened that if the bribe was not paid, he would ensure that a heavy penalty is imposed and the firm is raided. Sleuths of CBI laid a trap and nabbed the accused. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

The accused will be produced on Wednesday before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore. A case was registered on a complaint against the income tax officer at Mandsaur.

