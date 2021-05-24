Mandsaur: Brothers skip post-funeral function of woman, donate money to church, cremation ground

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers donated the sum to be spent on post-funeral function of their sister to improve facilities at cremation ground and to First Church, setting an example for others to follow.

The brothers are residents of Ramgarh village under Muwala village panchayat. Their sister Dhanwanti was under treatment at a hospital in Indore and died during treatment.

Her brothers decided to skip the post funeral functions due to corona pandemic and donated Rs 5,100 to Mukti Dham in Mandsaur for wood. They also donated Rs 5,000 to First Church. The post-funeral function include inviting relatives for food.

Muwala village panchayat Employment Assistant Arun Arya said cremation ground in Mandsaur needs wood for conducting last rites. “The brothers donated funds there to set an example in the village and society specially when people are facing all kinds of difficulties due to Covid pandemic,” he added.