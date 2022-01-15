e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Mandsaur: Boy drowns in pond while trying to get kite from it

The incident occurred in Sathkheda village under Garoth police station area on Friday.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy drowned in a pond while trying to retrieve a kite from it in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Sathkheda village under Garoth police station area on Friday, he said.

The boy, identified as Shabbir Hussain, spotted a kite with a thread attached to it floating in the pond. In an attempt to retrieve it, he entered the water body, but drowned, head constable Dashrath Malviya said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
