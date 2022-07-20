e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur : Both BJP, Congress fails to touch majority figure, eye on Independent now

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

FP News Service

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh)

In Shamgarh municipal council, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress failed to touch majority figures of eight and now both the parties are anticipating the independent winner's support.

According to information, out of a total of 15 wards, BJP won seven, while Congress managed to get six. Two rebel candidates from BJP who were denied party tickets emerged victorious.

With BJP needing only one to cross the majority figure and Congress needing two, senior party leaders from both the parties already started their campaigning to woe the independent candidates Dalibai Joshi from Ward No 3 and Krushna Naveen Farkya from Ward No 10 in their favour.

article-image

