Mandsaur: BJP releases list of supervisors for civic body polls

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party released its list of supervisors for the upcoming elections for president and vice-presidents of Panchayats, Municipal Councils, and Corporations on Sunday.

Sangeeta Soni is the only one chosen from the Mandsaur parliamentary constituency to be part of this list. Similarly, KisanMorcha National Vice President Banshilal Gurjar has been entrusted with the responsibility of supervisor of Shajapur and for Neemuch, Ashok Porwal has been appointed as state working committee member's post.

In the list issued by BJP Organisation State Office official Bhagwandas Sabnani, the names of 76 party officials for Municipal Corporation and Municipality, and 52 office bearers for District Panchayat and Janpad Panchayats were named making it a total of 128 names.

Similarly, a gathering of Congress supporters took place at the residence of former CM and State Congress president Kamal Nath, in Bhopal for the preparation of mentioned elections. During this, Mandsaur district president Navkrishna Patil introduced everyone and discussed the party's strategies.

Notably, in the district, the election of the president, and vice-president posts for panchayats and the civic bodies is to be held on July 27, 28, and 29.