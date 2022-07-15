Mandsaur: BJP Kisan Morcha district meeting concludes

MANDSAUR (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha was held at Mandsaur district centre as per the instructions of the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. State vice-presidents Rajendra Singh Rajput and Hariram Shah marked their presence.

Addressing the workers, Rajendra Singh Rajput said that we have to benefit the farmers by paying maximum attention to organic farming and farmerís schemes. Hari Ram Shah, Dheeraj Patidar and Vikram Singh Chouhan also addressed the workers. The programme was conducted by district media In-charge Pawan Hiriya. All the district officials of BJP, working committee members, mandal president and mandal general secretary were present in the meeting.