Mandsaur: Barred from filing nomination; Congress general secretary bats for outstation women nominees

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress general secretary and veteran leader Shyamlal Jokchandra has written a letter to the state election commission (SEC), Bhopal on Monday. In the letter, he demanded to permit women candidates from other states to contest elections who were barred from filing their nominations from reserved categories during the nomination process. He also demanded to further issue instructions to validate the caste certificate under competent authority in column No 4.

He further said that hundreds of women belonging to Dalit and backward classes have been deprived of contesting elections across the states. The State Election Commission has earlier issued the format of nomination form in which it has been mandatory to attach a caste certificate issued by the Madhya Pradesh government. Due to this, women who got married in other bordering states have been deprived of contesting elections from reserved seats in the state.

Jokchandra said that a copy of the letter has been forwarded to former CM Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, collector, additional collector, SDM and tehsildar and has demanded to issue instructions to validate caste certificate under competent authority in column no 4.

Jokchandra further alleged that women belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and backward classes are being deprived in reserved wards, due to a conspiracy hatched by the Madhya Pradesh government.