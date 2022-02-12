Mandsaur: Bajrang Dal protests against black marketing of PDS food grain

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal and other social organisations protested against frequent cases of black marketing of PDS material in town at Laduna Square in Sitamau on Friday.

Police seized a large amount of wheat meant for the poor in town on Thursday. In another incident on Friday, police seized more than 15 gunny bags containing eight quintals of wheat meant for public distribution at a weighing station on Laduna road. Naib tehsildar Tina Malviya ordered panchnama at Balaji Tolkanta and sealed another godown. Operator Bhanwarlal Rathore said that vehicles transporting government and private grains often reach the station for weighing purposes.

Protesting Bajrang Dal workers alleged that frequent cases of black marketing of rice, wheat and ration meant to be distributed among the poor were being reported in Sitamau-Suwasra. Earlier too illegally stored ration food grain was seized in Mandsaur, Malhargarh areas. Police SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria and Sitamau police station in-charge Dinesh Prajapati rushed to disperse the traffic jam caused by the protesters at Laduna Square.

Bajrang Dal workers complained to the MLA and state energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang in the afternoon. The minister assured to look into the matter and take strict action against the guilty irrespective of his social status.

