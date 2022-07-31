Mandsaur: An inspiring journey of a woman, from being abandoned at 8 yrs of age to becoming a sarpanch

Nisha |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nisha, who was abandoned by her family at the tender age of 8 and was reared at an orphanage has set an example for many others like her. She has been recently elected unopposed to the post of sarpanch of Lakhanvas gram panchayat of Biaora city of Rajgarh district.

The feisty girl hasn't allowed circumstances to dampen her spirit. MP Sudhir Gupta, local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, founder President of Apna Ghar Swadhyaya Manch, Rao Vijay Singh, President Brajesh Joshi and other orphanage staff have extended warm wishes and hearty congratulations to her.

She was reared in the orphanage until she tied the knot with Pawan Saxsena of Lakhanwas village in 2008.